Jonas Brothers turn into K-pop group for TXT's Do It Like That? Find out

Jonas Brothers released concept photos? Yes! You read it right. Jonas Brothers are taking the K-pop route for their upcoming collaboration with TOMORROW X TOGETHER. This is not your usual K-pop and Western artist crossover because we are in for a long ride, from concept photos, challenges, choreography, and more MOAs and Jonatics are being fed well with all the content.

Do It Like That Concept photos

We are all aware TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers are releasing a summer song that has already taken over the hearts of fans. BIGHIT MUSIC finally shared the concept photos for Do It Like That, and TXT members have changed their looks for this cool summer anthem. These fresh concept pictures unveiled TXT members' new hair color: the 4th IT boy Yeonjun has ginger-brown hair, and the Maknae Huening Kai went from black to blonde, members Soobin, Beomgyu, and Taehyun are shining in their black hair. Yeonjun and Huening Kai's mesmerizing hair is the talk of the town and MOAs are loving this fresh look on their idols.

Jonas Brothers' concept photos for Do It Like That

When it was announced that TXT members and Jonas Brothers are collaborating, nobody expected concept photos or teasers from the latter, but the trio decided to dive into K-pop culture. On June 28, Jonas Brothers posted Individual and group concept photos on their social media and fans cannot keep calm because this was the most unexpected thing to happen.

The Jonas Brothers specifically named these images as 'concept photos' and they also reshared TOMORROW X TOGETHER's pictures, showing their amazing synergy. From hilarious TikTok videos to captivating choreography, both groups are promoting Do It Like That in full swing. Fans are showing their excitement by saying that TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers can actually be a global K-pop group altogether.

About Do It Like That

On June 21, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the highly anticipated release of Do It Like That, a collaboration between two iconic boy groups, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers. This was one of the predictions K-pop fans made that the Jonas Brothers, Ryan Tedder, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are going to produce a song together. One Republic's Ryan Tedder, along with the two groups, produced Do It Like That – scheduled to release on July 7, 1:00 pm KST.

