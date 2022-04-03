Jonathan Bailey teases that fans could see more of Anthony and Kate's romance in future

Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey hints that more of Anthony and Kate's relationship may be shown in the future. Bridgerton captivated fans with its regency-inspired clothing, music, and, of course, drama when it was initially presented in December 2020.

However, Bridgerton season 2 delves more into Anthony's character, revealing how the position of family patriarch was pushed upon him after his father's untimely and unexpected death. The season's main emphasis, however, was Anthony's efforts to locate a bride who would match his impossibly high standards, despite having vowed that he would not marry for love, fearing the pain he seen his mother through after his father died. However, viewers were ecstatic when, in the final episode, Anthony and Kate decided to follow their hearts, with Kate accepting Anthony's proposal. Given that the series was based on the enemies-to-lovers narrative, Anthony and Kate's happy ending received little screen time, although Bailey has hinted that spectators may see more of the duo in the future.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bailey was asked whether he hoped to see more moments between Anthony and Kate in the future, in which viewers can see them happy and in love, to which he said that he is "with the fans." Jonathan said as per Screenrant, "I'm with the fans and asking the same questions. I think that might be a nod to the fact that we might get to explore that side of it a bit more going forward, which would be nice."

Meanwhile, both Bailey and Ashley have just been confirmed to return for Bridgerton season 3, with specifics about this already highly anticipated season likely to be kept under wraps for the foreseeable future. It's fascinating to hear Bailey reflect the views of the audience and wants to see more of Anthony and Kate in Bridgerton season 3. While season 2 provided a satisfactory finish to their narrative, it would be wonderful to see more of Anthony and Kate's love for one another on-screen in future seasons.

