Joo Sang Wook receives an offer to join KBS' upcoming historical drama ‘Taejong Yi Bang Won’

On August 9, Joo Sang Wook's agency HB Entertainment revealed that the actor has received an offer to star as the main lead in KBS' Taejong Yi Bang Won and is positively considering it. Taejong Yi Bang Won is an orthodox historical drama based on true (official) history with a focus on Yi Bang Won as the main character. The drama is scheduled to air in the second half of 2021.

Twenty-five years ago, the KBS1 drama Tears of the Dragon recorded the most dramatic viewership ratings with the subject matter of the founding of the Joseon Dynasty. Continuing with the same subject matter this drama would focus on Taejong of Joseon, born Yi Bang Won in 1376, the third king of the Joseon dynasty in Korea and the father of King Sejong the Great. During his early days, he helped his father to extend his support to the citizens and many influential figures of the government. In 1392 he helped his father overthrow Goryeo in order to establish a new dynasty, Joseon.

Joo Sang Wook has the experience of working in many historical dramas like the 2018 series Grand Prince. With his confirmation to work in Taejong Yi Bang Won, he would return to the small screen after a long time since the Channel A drama Touch ended in February last year. In May of the same year, he became a regular member of the MBC Every1's variety show Can I Take Your Order. Joo Sang Wook is scheduled to appear in the tvN drama Return, starring Lee Jae Wook, Oh Na Ra, OH MY GIRL's Arin, and NU'EST member Minhyun.

In the past, KBS has achieved box office success by releasing high-quality historical dramas such as Tears of the Dragon, Taejo Wang Geon and Dae Jo Yeong one after another. As the production environment deteriorated, Jang Yeong Sil was the last major historical drama before the production of historical dramas stopped. Recently, viewers' demand for historical dramas began to arise again, and KBS decided to revive them because it was necessary to strengthen the role of public broadcasting while insisting on an increase in license fees.

Taejong Yi Bang Won would be a 36-episode-long series with its broadcast scheduled earliest by the end of the year.

