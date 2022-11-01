Joo Won, Lee Da Hee, Soo Ae, Kim Ok Vin and Kim Sung Oh join a new agency run by trusted executives

On November 1st, Ghost Studio CEO Choi Myung Gyu said, "It's a new feeling to have a new start with actors who have trusted and depended on each other for a long time." He continued, "I will become a reliable partner so that actors with various charms, solid acting skills and a wide spectrum can perform active activities in a wider field."

CEO Choi Myung Gyu, who has grown Studio Santa Claus, has established Ghost Studio, a comprehensive entertainment company, with executives and employees who have been working together for a long time. We work with actors who have maintained a long-term relationship based on strong trust. Ghost Studio is producing a total of 13 works, including webtoons and OTT series. In addition to management, it is expected to expand its business scope in all directions, including drama, movie, OTT production, webtoon and new media content.

Joo Won and Lee Da Hee:

Joo Won is a South Korean actor best known for his roles in King of Baking, Kim Takgu (2010), Ojakgyo Family (2011), Bridal Mask (2012), Good Doctor (2013), Fatal Intuition (2015), Yong Pal (2015), My Sassy Girl (2017), and Alice (2020). Lee Da Hee (born March 15, 1985) is a South Korean model and actress. Her breakout role was in the 2013 SBS courtroom drama I Can Hear Your Voice. She is also known for her role as Kang Sara in The Beauty Inside (2018) and Cha Hyeon in Search: WWW (2019).

Soo Ae:

Soo Ae is a South Korean actress best known for portraying Kim In-hae in the 2013 film The Flu and Oh Soo Yeon in the 2018 film High Society. Soo Ae began her career on television, but after her breakout role in A Family (2004), she became well-known as a leading actress in films, notably in Sunny (2008) and Midnight FM (2010). She also appeared in the popular television melodramas Emperor of the Sea (2004), A Thousand Days' Promise (2011), Queen of Ambition (2013) and Mask (2015). In 2016, she made her romantic-comedy drama comeback in KBS2's Sweet Stranger and Me.

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE appear on Billboard 200 for the first time with their latest releases

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.