JooE debunks MOMOLAND's rumors of disbandment and discusses group's future plans

MOMOLAND parted ways with their agency in early 2023 after which there were rumors of their disbandment. Member JooE adressed these reports and also discussed the future plans of the group. They made their debut in 2016 and shot to fame with their track Bboom Bboom.

MOMOLAND's JooE informs of upcoming fanmeeting

On December 12, MOMOLAND's JooE appeared as a guest on Noldeon Unnie along with Jewelry’s Lee Ji Hyun and Wonder Girls’ Yubin. In the episode, JooE discussed the group's plans and financial struggles. She candidly revealed that the members received their first apyment after two years. She also explained that her parents thought that they'd continue to earn well and hence invested in a foreign car but then COVID-19 hit and they might have to sell of the automibile.

JooE refuted disbandment rumors and clarified that MOMOLAND is still intact despite the speculations. Additionally, she dropped a hint by disclosing that the group is organizing a fan meeting abroad.

As an idol, JooE takes on the roles of both a singer and rapper in MOMOLAND. Notably, she took part in Queendom Puzzle and stood out as the sole contestant not affiliated with any agency. JooE's journey on the show extended until the semi-finals.

More about MOMOLAND

MOMOLAND was formed in 2016 from the survival show Finding Momoland. Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy won the show and became part of the group. Daisy and Taeha joined in 2017. The group made their debut as a seven-piece group with the mini album Welcome to Momoland.

MOMOLAND gained immense popularity through their hit song Bboom Bboom, which served as the lead track for their album Great!

The infectious beats of the song impressed not only fans but also various celebrities and influencers, leading to its viral success. Following this triumph, MOMOLAND continued their streak with another massively popular track called Baam.

In 2019, they released Thumbs Up, which also achieved great success. However, in January 2023, MLD Entertainment made an announcement stating that MOMOLAND had chosen not to renew their contract with the label. Furthermore, all six current members of the group decided to part ways with the agency.

