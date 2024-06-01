‘Joon Hyung’s album is so good’: BTS’ Jungkook shares appreciation for RM’s album; updates fans after 2 months

BTS' Jungkook just posted his first update in 2 months, sending fans into a frenzy. He mentioned RM's upcoming album and how much he misses his fans. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook are currently serving in the 5th Infantry Division with Jin, who's set to finish his service on June 12th, 2024 KST.

Jungkook shares heartfelt message with fans

On June 1st, 2024, BTS’ maknae Jungkook excited fans with his first update in almost two months, previously posting on April 14th. In this latest message on the fan community app Weverse, he expressed his appreciation for fellow member RM's latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person. In the short and sweet post he wrote “Joon hyung's album is so good. You did a great job. I can't wait to see the members and ARMY.”

This marks Jungkook's first post since he announced the launch of his pet dog Bam's new Instagram account back in April. In this message, the Standing Next To You singer humorously stated, "I can't brag about myself right now, so I should brag about my child (baby) instead." Signing off with a clever pun on Bam's name, which means night in Korean, Jungkook wished everyone a good night.

More about BTS’ Jungkook

Jeon Jungkook, commonly known as Jungkook, is a highly popular South Korean singer and songwriter. He gained widespread recognition as a prominent member and vocalist of the record breaking South Korean boy band BTS. Jungkook's journey began on June 12, 2013, when he debuted as a member of BTS with the release of their single 2 Cool 4 Skool.

In October 2018, Jungkook, along with his bandmates, was honored with the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. This recognition highlights their significant contributions to culture and the arts. Additionally, in July 2021, Jungkook and his fellow BTS members were appointed as Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon.

Their role is to spearhead global initiatives for future generations and bolster South Korea's diplomatic endeavors and global reputation on the international stage.

In 2023, Jungkook dropped his debut solo track Seven, featuring Latto, which shattered multiple chart and streaming records. His subsequent release, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, stormed onto the scene by debuting at number five on both the Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. This groundbreaking achievement solidified Jungkook as the first South Korean solo artist to score two consecutive top-five entries on the UK Singles Chart.

