Josee Trailer: Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk exude passionate chemistry while giving certain La La Land vibes

Get ready to get your heart broken in the best of ways, courtesy of Han Ji-min and Nam Joo-hyuk starrer Josee. Check out the breathtaking trailer of Josee below.

One Spring Night star Han Ji-min and Start-Up star Nam Joo-hyuk, who earlier starred in the popular JTBC drama The Light in Your Eyes, reunite once again; this time for a movie. Titled Josee, the upcoming Korean film is a remake of the beloved 2004 Japanese movie Josee, the Tiger and the Fish which starred Satoshi Tsumabuki and Chizuru Ikewaki.

As for the storyline, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish was based on Josee (Ikewaki), who used to come out into the world only a couple of times, sitting on a stroller which was pushed by her grandmother. However, things start to take a turn when she meets and falls in love with Tsuneo (Tsumabuki), who is a college student. Similarly, Josee will focus on Josee (Ji-min) and Young Suk's (Joo-hyuk) love story as their paths cross and they embark on the most beautiful chapter of their lives, via Soompi.

In a new trailer of Josee, we see glimpses of Josee's troubled life with Ji-min's voiceover saying, "At times, I wanted to leave to a faraway land with you," just before she encounters Young Suk. "I remember the sound of you walking towards me," Ji-min continues as the couple share passionate moments of intimacy including a sweet kiss. However, we're also shown the characters having their moments of sorrow interlacing some more romantic moments while hinting at a tragic ending.

The ending shot sees Joo-hyuk innocently asking, "What's your name," and we then see 'Josee, an unforgettable name,' being shown on the screen as Young Suk pushes Josee's wheelchair. With the mellow background score and close-up shots, we're almost sensing certain La La Land vibes from the trailer. Moreover, we can't get over the natural chemistry exuded by the lead pair.

Watch the heartbreaking trailer of Josee below:

Directed by Kim Jong-kwan of The Table fame, Josee releases in Korea in December.

