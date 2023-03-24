Joseon Attorney character preview: Woo Do Hwan, WJSN’s Bona, and VIXX’s Cha Hak Yeon present intense chemistry

The upcoming historical drama ‘Joseon Attorney’ is already creating a buzz with its stellar cast, including Woo Do Hwan, WJSN’s Bona, and VIXX’s Cha Hak Yeon. Let’s delve into the characters played by these talented actors and the intriguing plotlines that surround them.

The Characters and Their Ties

Woo Do Hwan as oejibu (a Joseon dynasty attorney), seeks vengeance for his parents' deaths through a trial, and plays the role of Kang Han Soo, a righteous lawyer who fights against injustice and corruption in the Joseon dynasty. Bona plays the role of Princess Lee Yeon Joo, who strives to win in a just and equitable manner. She is a quick thinker and a skilled strategist.

Cha Hak Yeon plays the role of Yoo Ji Seon, a character who holds the equivalent power of the mayor in the Joseon era and is also engaged to Lee Yeon Joo. Although Yoo Ji Seon initially tries to avoid getting involved with Kang Han Soo, his own ambitions eventually lead him to become entangled in the complicated relationship between Kang Han Soo and Lee Yeon Joo.

The Intriguing Plotline of Joseon Attorney

The show revolves around the three main characters, their personal lives, and their intertwined stories. Kang Han Soo and Lee Yeon Joo work together to solve cases that expose corruption and wrongdoings in the Joseon dynasty. However, their investigations lead them to cross paths with Yoo Ji Seon, who has his own secrets and motives. Yoo Ji Seon being engaged to Lee Yeon Joo will keep the viewers on edge as the two polar opposites Kang Han Soo and Lee Yeon Joo work together to protect their country and citizens. They become entangled in a variety of unusual situations and their feelings for each other begin to grow.

As the story unfolds, the audience will witness the complex relationships between the characters, their personal struggles, and how they overcome them. The show promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as the characters face numerous challenges and obstacles in their quest for justice.

The drama ‘Joseon Attorney’ is set to premiere on March 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST). With the star-studded cast at the helm, the show is sure to be a hit. Don’t miss out on this historical drama that promises to be a thrilling ride.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What does Jimin think of BTS' 5 Grammy nominations? Like Crazy star reveals to Jimmy Fallon