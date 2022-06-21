Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong Teaser: Kim Min Jae, Kim Hyang Gi & Kim Sang Kyung are ready to heal

The first teaser video released on June 20 raises curiosity about the three reviewers of 'Gyeoseo Clinic' who heal their hearts. The door rattled as if it was about to open with the words 'Heart' written in large letters, and from behind the door, the anxious voices of the three Sims could be heard. After Gye Ji Han's (Kim Sang Kyung) grumbling, "Why isn't it opening?" Yoo Se Poong (Kim Min Jae) and Seo Eun Woo (Kim Hyang Gi) said, "It looks like it will open with a little more." The bright smiles of the three revealed behind the wide-open door, whether sincerity had passed, provoke pleasant laughter just by looking at them.

'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong' depicts a type of psychiatry that comforts not only the patients, but also the people around the patient, who is in the midst of a world that prompts everyone to renounce conscience. It tells the story of Yoo Se Poong, a conscripted official, growing into a psychiatrist set in the Joseon era. His skills are amazing enough to be called the legend of the royal palace, but due to some reasons, he ends up suffering trauma every time a needle is taken.

He gets expelled from the royal court after he becomes involved in a conspiracy of the royal family and loses his great ability as an acupuncturist. Seo Eun Woo is a helpless girl burdened by unbearable everyday life, who escapes and becomes a psychiatrist. She is a widow with a twist who infers the stories of those who are heartbroken. As the daughter of a noble family, she has sharp observation skills and extraordinary empathy.

She feels wronged by her sudden marriage, and in the midst of being in danger of involuntarily becoming a wife who stays virtuous to her deceased husband, she meets Yoo Se Poong and faces dramatic changes. Kye Ji Han is the doctor of Sorak village who hides his warmth under a grumpy personality. Although he makes a bad first impression as someone who seems to be materialistic and obsessed with money, he is actually a sincere person the more you get to know him. Then one day, he will lead Yoo Se Poong towards the path of becoming a true doctor that heals the heart.

