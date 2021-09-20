Josh O'Connor REVEALS how he feels about Dominic West taking over as Prince Charles in The Crown

The Crown turned out to be a big winner at Emmy Awards 2021. Actor Josh O'Connor who played Prince Charles in Season 3 and 4 also bagged the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales in the fourth part. While Josh won't be returning for the next season, Prince Charles' role will be taken over by Dominic West.

During his recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight, O'Connor spoke about saying goodbye to his award-winning role and what he feels about West taking it further. When asked if he had any tips for the 51-year-old actor, Josh referred to the actor as the "greatest" and said, "Dominic needs no tips from me. He’s the greatest of the great."

Josh bagged his first-ever Emmy win at the 73rd Television Academy Awards. In his acceptance speech, O'Connor gave a special shoutout to his co-star Emma Corrin who played Princess Diana in the series, and said, "Emma Corrin, you're a force of nature. I love you very much." The 31-year-old actor also paid a special tribute to his grandmother who passed away a few months ago.

The Crown was nominated in nearly 24 categories at this year's Emmy Awards. It took home the major honours in the drama series category including Lead Actress win for Olivia Colman, Supporting Actress win for Gillian Anderson, Lead Acto win for O'Connor and also Outstanding Drama series.

The Crown's season 5 will return with a new cast starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debick as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

