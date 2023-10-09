Joshiy’s Antony: Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer teaser to be unveiled with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo

The name Joshiy has become quite synonymous with consistency. The director has been around for almost 45 years now, and has repeatedly given wonderful theater experiences to the audience. For the director’s next film, it was announced that he would be reuniting with Joju George, with whom he had done the 2019 film Porinju Mariam Jose.

The upcoming film has been titled Antony, with the Nayattu actor portraying the titular role. The film will also feature Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead roles as well. In the most recent update, the teaser of the film will be launched on October 19th, along with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.

Check out the poster of the film below:

More about the film

Antony marks the third collaboration between Joshi and Joju George. Talking about the film, the Iratta actor revealed that he is delighted to collaborate with Joshiy again, and that he considers Porinju Mariam Jose to be a milestone in his career. He also said that he can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store with Antony.

The film also marks the first collaboration between Joshiy and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The Thallumaala actress revealed that her role in Antony was nothing like the roles she had done before. She also said that the film had a unique plot, and promises to be both unconventional and emotionally resonant.

The film is written by Rajesh Varma, and will reportedly be an emotional journey, promising to go beyond mere blood relations. The story is said to revolve around a group of friends in the countryside, whose lives take a turn when one of them commits a murder. The journey that follows forms the basis of the film. Throughout their journey, the lead characters are said to meet different characters, which reiterates the power of emotional bonds.

The music for the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while the camera is cranked by Renadive. Shyam Sasidharan has been roped in as the editor of the film as well. The film has been bankrolled by Einstin Media, in tandem with Nextel Studio and Ultra Media Entertainments. The film is set to release in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and is all set to hit the theaters on 23rd November this year.

