JoyLo is coming: Red Velvet’s Joy announces solo debut album name, release date and other details

ReVeluvs, it’s time to gear up for Joy’s solo album! After the sudden announcement by their agency, SM Entertainment, about the singer’s debut solo album, more information was released by them today. Fans were upset as they used the word ‘remake’ and speculated that it wasn’t going to be an original album, but covers of what Joy has already sung.

Red Velvet’s Joy boasts a stunning roster of drama OSTs and popular remakes. She remade a famous song ‘Introduce Me a Good Person’ for the hit medical drama ‘Hospital Playlist’ which gained a lot of recognition. Today, on May 17, SM Entertainment released more details about the album. Joy’s debut solo album is named ‘Hello’ and will consist of six tracks. These tracks will all be remakes of popular hits released during the 1990s to 2000s. The special album will first be released online on May 31 at 6 PM KST and will be followed by a physical version on June 3.

Pre-orders of the album ‘Hello’ begins today, i.e. May 17. However, SM hasn’t provided any link for it.

Joy is the second member to go solo from the group after Wendy’s solo debut EP ‘LIKE WATER’ was released in April 2021. Fans believe this is just a way for the company to delay the group’s comeback and jump on one member’s popularity. They’re also upset because of the lack of proper promotions and time given to her, as an artist venturing solo is always a big deal and naturally, is hyped up in greater measures.

