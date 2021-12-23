JTBC announces consecutive 'Snowdrop' telecast of Eps 3 to 5 starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' finds itself deeper in hot waters, with each passing week. Now in a fresh attempt to salvage the situation, JTBC announced that they will be airing three consecutive episodes of 'Snowdrop' this weekend to resolve viewers' grievances and clarify misunderstandings.

JTBC explained that episode 3 of 'Snowdrop' will air tomorrow, December 24 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST). Episode 4 will air on December 25 and episode 5 will air on December 26 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST). JTBC will attempt to explain the plot points that are under fire by Korean netizens.

*Spoilers Alert* During episodes 3 to 5 which will be aired this week, the story will reveal why the male character Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a North Korean spy, was sent to South Korea, as well as his relationship with the unlawful power system, and why his character was disguised as a student protester.

The story will further reveal that the Agency for National Security Planning is the very organization that brings in spies from North Korea to South Korea, and the true struggle for power and money between the leaders of the two nations will begin to unfold during these episodes. The story will then go on to unveil how the young characters become irreversibly entangled in the secretive dealings between the powerful leaders of the two sides.

JTBC shared that they are listening to viewers' comments in detail and are hopeful that the three-episode consecutive telecast will sort out the persistent issues and viewers can accept the storyline. They hope audiences shower the drama with love and acceptance in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the variety program 'Liberation Town', which usually airs on Friday evenings at 10:30 pm KST, will instead be aired on December 25 (Saturday) at 6:50 pm KST.

