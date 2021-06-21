JTBC announces Hidden Track Special Concert in July; Lineup includes top groups like Weeekly, A.C.E & more

Check out more details about the JTBC Hidden Special Track Concert here.

K-Pop fans, time to unite! JTBC Studios has revealed their famous Hidden Track Special Concert with the group lineup and the broadcast date too. The special concert is a great way for fans and idol groups alike to showcase their b-side tracks with never-seen-before performances. Mostly, idol groups perform a maximum of two songs from their albums but this program gives fans a chance to vote for a song they would like the group to perform!

On June 21, JTBC released a teaser video and also announced on K-media outlets the lineup for the Hidden Track Special Concert. The show, co-produced by Lulullala and Seezn, also reveals behind-the-scenes of the artists. This year’s online concert would be Season 3 of the show and will take place on July 3 and 4, 2021. The lineup for the first day includes A.C.E, Yoon Jisung, AB6IX and WEi. The second day lineup has Super Junior’s Yesung, ONF and Weeekly. There will be one more group joining the Day 2 lineup which the show has kept under wraps for now.

The ‘Hidden Track Special Concert’ will feature in-depth behind-the-scenes, talks about the stage, and a live performance of a variety of songs. The second season of the Hidden Track Special Concert had groups such as Super Junior, Brave Girls, MONSTA X, ASTRO, TXT and ONF, which amped up the heat for a Season 3 demand too.

The concert will be held through Seezn and Olleh TV in South Korea on July 3 and 4, 8 PM KST. International fans can watch it on the streaming platform KAVECON.

The tickets for the concert are available from June 21, 3 PM KST on Seezn, Olleh TV, Lotte Home Shopping and KAVECON. Check out more information about it or buy tickets here:

