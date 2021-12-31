JTBC announces legal action against slander & false information of Snowdrop starring Jung Hae In & Jisoo

On December 31, broadcasting agency JTBC announced the course of legal action that it plans to take against the people who spread misinformation about their drama. JTBC is the home to ‘Snowdrop’, a love story set against a sensitive time period in the history of South Korea’s democracy.

The company has planned to take the path of law while dealing with slander about their show and sent official letters to multiple online communities that have been involved in the process of spreading false information about the setting of their drama ‘Snowdrop’.

Their official statement includes that they have faced enormous losses from the spread of false information and how they bank on creative freedom while creating content. They also respect the citizens’ rights to criticize and interpret the content of their free will. The recent developments of the spread of fabricated information and baseless accusations stand different from the actual content of the drama. Misleading opinions continue to take charge according to the company.

JTBC has also asked people to refrain from excessive personal attacks made against the production team and cast of ‘Snowdrop’. This comes after the court’s decision to continue with the broadcast of the drama after finding no relation to actual people or the civic body that applied for the induction.

The court said that even if the drama is based on a distorted view of history, the public will not easily believe it. Meanwhile, the Blue House it yet to respond to the nationwide petition to stop the drama’s broadcast which stars actor Jung Hae In and is BLACKPINK's Jisoo first lead role.

