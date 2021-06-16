JTBC releases highlight video for Song Kang & Han So Hee’s upcoming drama Nevertheless

It brings an exciting love story between people not looking for it. Read more to find out!

The new JTBC drama ‘Nevertheless’ is set to air on June 19. JTBC has released a highlight video of the drama series, showcasing the budding romance of the lead characters from the drama. Song Kang plays the role of the male lead named Park Jae Eon. Park Jae Eon is an art major studying in a university. He is a cheerful and nice guy but indifferent to people. He is disinterested in romance and relationships, ‘nevertheless’, he falls for Yoo Na Bi. Yoo Na Bi is the female lead played by Han So Hee. She is also an art student in the same university as Park Jae Eon. She has broken up with her first love due to his deceitful behaviours. Due to this incident, she decides to never fall for someone again, ‘nevertheless’, develops feelings for Jae Eon. The drama plot is based on the webtoon by Jung Seo with the literal translation of title ‘I Know But’. It will be directed by Kim Ga Ram.

Song Kang is an actor who is rising in popularity with his work in ‘Love Alarm’ and ‘Sweet Home’, both of them being the highly-discussed dramas of 2019 to 2021. He has also debuted in films with the movie ‘Beautiful Vampire’. Han So Hee is an actress who has played roles in ‘100 Days My Prince’ and ‘Abyss’. She gained recognition and fame after playing the role of Yeo Da Kyung, the young mistress, in the record-breaking drama ‘The World of Married’.

Nevertheless is an upcoming romance drama with a love story that is unpredictable because of the nature of the characters. It premieres on June 19 on JTBC and Netflix.

Here is the highlight video:

