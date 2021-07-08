JTBC reveals powerful lineup for upcoming drama Green Mothers Club

: Lee Yo Won, Choo Ja Hyun, Kim Gyu Ri, Jang Hye Jin, and Joo Min Kyung confirmed to lead in the drama.

The upcoming drama Green Mothers Club is about the strong bonds and sisterhood shared between different mothers. Focusing on a bunch of mothers who have their kids in the same elementary school, the drama will also depict the dangerous and toxic networking system of parents in the elementary school community. As the secrets of the mothers who were just parents until that moment are revealed, they rethink the nature of their friendship as adults.

Lee Yo Won, who first challenged the role of a mother, took on the role of Eun Pyo, a highly educated mother with a strong sense of pride. Eun Pyo, studied aesthetics in France, changes gradually as she goes through all kinds of events in the elementary school community in the special education zone that she has just moved to.

Choo Ja Hyun took on the role of Chun Hee, who is ranked first in terms of beauty and information among parents. Children struggle with being trapped in the frame their mothers put together for entry to a prestigious university, but she believes that mothers set those expectations for a reason. Mothers see themselves as the symbol of God’s maternal love and only want the best for their children.

Kim Gyu Ri will be playing Eun Pyo's rival and old friend Jin Ha, and will present a secret and attractive character. Jin Ha is called a goddess among mothers for her innate elegance. From a handsome foreign husband to a gifted son, she seems to have everything, but the secrets behind her perfect image are veiled.

Jang Hye Jin takes the role of Young Mi, Chin Hee's best friend. The self-proclaimed enlightened mother enjoys a sense of superiority in being different from other mothers. However, in reality, she is a Scandi mom, emphasizes rational education and emotional connection with the child, with a good appearance. Because of her complex, she is obsessed with moral correctness.

Joining the club is Joo Min Kyung as Yoon Joo. Eun Pyo's cousin and always bright and smiling, Yoon Joo is a blind mother who does everything for the sake of educating children. She lives in a villa next to an apartment complex and does not hesitate to do anything sublime in order to get to know Chun Hee, the core of any information.

Green Mothers Club produced by JTBC Studio heralds the birth of another well-made drama with a combination of actresses armed with excellent acting skills. The mothers have vastly different personalities which raises the expectations of the synergy that they would show in the women-centric drama. The 16-episode series is supposed to broadcast early next year.

Credits :News1

