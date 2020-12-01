JTBC’s Live On: NU’EST’s Minhyun helps Jung Da Bin aka Baek Ho Rang prepare for an upcoming test

NU’EST’s Minhyun who plays Go Eun Taek on Live On is seen going the extra mile to help Jung Da Bin aka Baek Ho Rang prepare for an upcoming test.

JTBC’s Live On has released new stills ahead of the next episode For the unversed, Live On is a romance drama set in the broadcasting club of Seo Yeon High School. Jung Da Bin plays Baek Ho Rang, the school celebrity and social media influencer who enters the club with suspicious motives, while NU’EST’s Minhyun plays Go Eun Taek, the head of the club who is strict and a perfectionist.

*Spoiler Alert* In the latest episode, Baek Ho Rang has to undergo a test in order to become the official announcer of the broadcasting club. Go Eun Taek taught her every detail in order to help her pass, but she failed every time. In the new stills, Go Eun Taek spends extra time helping Baek Ho Rang prepare for the test. He carefully checks the exam papers with a red pen, and she looks at him with an expression of anticipation and nervousness. Judging from his poker face, it’s hard to tell whether she has passed or not.

Baek Ho Rang must have been tired from all the hard work because she falls asleep at her desk. Go Eun Taek watches her with gentle eyes, and a soft smile is playing on his face. When she wakes up, his uniform vest is off, and he looks slightly more comfortable and relaxed than before. What other memories will these two make in the future? Tune in to the next episode, which will air on December 1.

