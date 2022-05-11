JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Notes’ and its stars reign over most buzzworthy drama & actor rankings

The weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, ranking the ones that generated the most buzz, have been released. In the first week of May, JTBC’s ongoing drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ moves up a rank to settle at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas.

Meanwhile, the show’s stars Son Seok Gu and Kim Ji Won are maintaining their ranks on the list of most buzzworthy actors, remaining at number 1 and number 2, respectively. On the list of dramas, tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ switches ranks with ‘My Liberation Notes’ this week and comes to number 2, after ranking at number 1 for three weeks straight. Cast members Shin Min Ah and Lee Byung Hun, meanwhile, rose up in the list of actors for the week, ranking at number 3 and number 6 respectively.

KBS 2TV’s ‘Bloody Heart’ debuts on the list of dramas at number 3. The new historical drama’s stars also enter the list of actors, with Lee Joon at number 4 and Kang Han Na at number 7.

JTBC’s ‘Green Mothers’ Club’ moves down a spot this week to rank 4, with the show’s leads Chu Ja Hyun and Lee Yo Won rounding out the list of actors at number 9 and number 10 respectively. SBS’ ‘Again My Life’ and its star Lee Joon Gi, meanwhile, rank at number 5 across both the lists.

The remaining ranks in the top 10 on the list of dramas are occupied by ‘Shooting Stars’ (rank 6), ‘Love Twist’ (rank 7), ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ (rank 8), ‘Tomorrow’ (rank 9), and ‘There is No Goo Pil Soo’ (rank 10). Additionally, ‘Shooting Stars’ leading lady Lee Sung Kyung ranks at number 8 on the list of actors for the first week of May.

