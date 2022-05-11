JTBC’s upcoming dance-busking reality show ‘Fly to the Dance’ set to premiere on THIS date

The producers of the popular busking series ‘Begin Again’ are all set to greet us through a new JTBC reality show! Titled ‘Fly to the Dance’, the upcoming series is a dance-based busking reality program. It sees ‘Begin Again’ member and soloist Henry, joined by popular female dancers and choreographers representing South Korea, like Lia Kim, Aiki, Leejung and more.

The upcoming series follows a crew of dancers as they journey through New York and Los Angeles, in the United States. Combing travel, dance, and busking, the JTBC series is increasing anticipation for its premiere, scheduled for June 3 at 10:50 pm KST (7:20 pm IST). JTBC has also released a poster for ‘Fly to the Dance’, announcing its broadcast date. Check out the poster, below:

Following this, JTBC also released a teaser through the newly opened official YouTube channel for ‘Fly to the Dance’. The teaser starts off with the dancers getting excited when learning about the upcoming trip to the US, and goes on to show clips of electric dance busking scenes to songs like CL’s ‘Spicy’, BLACKPINK’s ‘Kill This Love’, Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’, SOMI’s ‘Dumb Dumb’, and more.

Another element that is raising anticipation, comes in the form of the shots that show live music being played as an accompaniment to the dancers, including those of Henry with his trusty violin, who is an immensely talented dancer himself. The teaser ends with dancer Gabee, who had not been seen in the video during the busking shots, as she asks the audience to wait for her.

Stay tuned for more updates about ‘Fly to the Dance’!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: B.I welcomes viewers to the futuristic world of ‘BTBT’ featuring Soulja Boy and DeVita