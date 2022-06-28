JTBC signals second season of Jang Seung Ho starrer ‘The Good Detective’ with an exciting poster

JTBC's new Saturday and Sunday drama ‘The Good Detective 2' released the comeback poster of the powerful team, heralding the start of a strong season 2. In the poster released on June 28, Kang Do Chang (Son Hyun Joo), Oh Ji Hyuk (Jang Seung Jo), Kwon Jae Hong (Cha Rae Hyung), Ji Ji Woong (Jeong Soon Won), Byun Ji Woong (Kim Ji Hoon), and Shim Dong Wook (Kim Myung Jun), The majestic aura and sultry smile catch the eye.

The comeback poster contains a message announcing the comeback news of season 2 of the upgraded 'Model Detective'. In addition to the dignified steps of the detectives from the 2nd strong team, who opened the iron door with the title 'The Good Detective 2' and appeared together, the words "They are back stronger than ever" steals the attention.

This is a part that raises expectations for the outstanding performances of those who were loved for the 'sloppy power' of the two powerful teams and the joint chemistry of real detectives. Just looking at the easygoing faces of the detectives who seem to have come out by beating the bad guys who crossed the line gives us a foreboding that 'The Good Detective 2' is armed with stronger exhilaration and fun.

'The Good Detective 2', the third collaboration between director Cho Nam Guk and acting master Son Hyun Joo, is a 'performance guarantee check' drama written by Choi Jin Won of 'Untouchable' and 'The Good Detective 1'. Filming was completed last May, and the first broadcast will be in July.

