JTBC unveils new drama lineup for 2022 featuring Son Ye Jin’s ‘Thirty Nine’, Kang Ha Neul’s ‘Insider’ and more

The JTBC drama in 2022 is a super-special lineup more than any other year. The genres range from romance to human drama, intense action suspense, and fantasy. This year's first Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Thirty Nine' is a real slice of life romance drama that deals with the deep story of friendship, love, and life of three friends who are about to turn forty. Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun will be leading the drama.

It's about the work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service. Park Min Young and Song Kang transform into 'office workers', and their romance unfolds in the work space. 'Insider' which drew attention with the appearances of actors Kang Ha Neul, Lee Yoo Young and Heo Sung Tae was named in the drama lineup in the first half of the year. It is an action suspense drama in which a judicial trainee who fell into the abyss during an undercover investigation fights to seize the hand of fate that has been taken away.

'My Liberation Journal' will also find viewers in the first half of the year. Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Son Seok Goo will appear, and the irresistibly lovely happy reviver of three unbearably rustic siblings will give viewers special sympathy. ‘Green Mothers Club’ is a drama that depicts the bare face of the elementary school community represented by the 'Green Mothers Association' and the dangerous network of parents in the neighborhood. As the secrets of the mothers next door unravel, it makes them think about the true friendships.. Lee Yo Won, Choo Ja Hyun, and others appear, foretelling the start of a well-made drama with a combination of actors armed with excellent acting skills.

'Cleaning Up' depicts the rush of desires of three security service cleaners who jumped into the stock war. It deals with the desires and stories of people who dream of turning their lives through stocks, a dangerous opportunity that comes to a poor life in which despair rather than hope is accustomed. Yeom Jung Ah, Jeon So Min, and Kim Jae Hwa's acting transformation and the actors' breathing are raising expectations.

Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min, and Shin Hyun Been confirmed their appearances in 'The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate', which is also considered one of JTBC's most anticipated works this year.

'The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate' is a fantasy drama about a secretary who manages the owner's risk of the family of a conglomerate, who returns to the youngest son of a conglomerate and lives for the second time in his life.

What do you think of the lineup? Let us know in the comments below.