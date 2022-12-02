JTBC unveils the first trailer for the upcoming drama ‘Agency’, to be broadcast on January 7, 2023.

On December 2, 2022, JTBC released the first trailer for its new k-drama ‘Agency’. The drama stars Lee Bo Young, Jo Sung Ha, Son Naeun and Han Jan Woo. The plot revolves around the story of a female executive at a top advertising agency who climbs her way to the top.

Agency is an office drama that portrays the story of a woman who works in an advertising agency and is the only female executive in the company. Talented actress Lee Bo Young will play the lead role as Go Ah In. She is a woman with a strong desire to reach the top, and achieve success. The drama will showcase her journey as she builds her career to reach the highest position.

Actor Jo Sung Ho will also play the lead role as Choi Chang Soo who also aims for the top position and will be seen in rivalry with Go Ah In. The drama will also have singer-actress Son Naeun who will play the role of Kang Han Na. Kang Han Na will be the third generation daughter of the company. Charming actor Han Jan Woo is said to play the character of Park Young Woo, who is Kang Han Na’s personal secretary.

Release Date

The JTBC drama ‘Agency’ will broadcast its first episode on January 7, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. ‘Agency’ will depict the daily lives of those in an advertising firm, as they face hardships in the most competitive industry. It will consist of realistic stories to which the viewers can relate. Lee Bo Young, known for her skilled acting, is said to be the ideal lead for the role. The actress, with her elegant yet powerful charisma, fits the role perfectly.

Check out the trailer here: