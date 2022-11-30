JTBC unveils the poster of the upcoming K-drama ‘The Interest of Love’

The upcoming JTBC drama called the ‘Interest Of Love,’ will be an intriguing love story based on four characters stuck in a chaotic love square. Recently in the limelight for its first teaser video, the upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama is once again buzzing in the K-drama world for the release of its poster.

Upcoming K-Drama: The Interest of Love

The show features Ha Sang Soo whose role will be played by Yoo Yeon Seok and Ahn Soo Young who will be played by Moon Ga Young, who will be seen caught up in a precariously emotional relationship. The upcoming show will be full of emotions and showcase a gripping drama as its lead characters discover the meaning of true love amidst a complicated love square. Directed by Cho Young Min, the upcoming show The Interest of Love', is all set to broadcast this December 2022.

The emotional K-drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok in the role of Ha Sang Su, Moon Ga Young as Ahn Soo Young, Keum Sae Rok as Park Mi Kyung, and Jeong Ga Ram as Jeong Jong-hyun will be all about the chemistry between the exciting cast. The K-drama will feature a dangerously addictive office romance that will definitely keep you glued to your screens.