JTBC's ‘Snowdrop’ to complete airing one week ahead of schedule

JTBC’s ongoing series ‘Snowdrop’ will reportedly complete airing a week earlier than scheduled. On January 21, JTBC confirmed that the final two episodes will air consecutively on the same day. Originally, ‘Snowdrop’ was scheduled to end on February 5, but episodes 15 and 16 will now be broadcast consecutively on January 30, from 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

According to JTBC, only the final episode would remain to air after the Lunar New Year, which is on February 1. The decision to air the final two episodes of ‘Snowdrop’ was thus reportedly made keeping this in mind, along with consideration of the fact that many TV programs undergo scheduling changes in order to accommodate the Lunar New Year holidays.

Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In, ‘Snowdrop’ takes place in 1987’s Seoul. The series follows a love story between Jung Hae In’s Lim Suho and Jisoo’s Eun Young Ro, set against the backdrop of political upheaval. Lim Suho is a graduate student studying at the University of Berlin, however, he is hiding a much bigger secret, and is not who he seems to be. Meanwhile, Eun Young Ro is a freshman at Hosoo Women’s University, who falls in love with him at first sight.

JTBC’s ‘Snowdrop’ currently airs on Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST). The drama will be followed by ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’, starring Song Kang and Park Min Young. The first episode of ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ will be airing on February 12 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST), on JTBC.

