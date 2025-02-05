Ju Ji Hoon and Choo Young Woo’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call tops Netflix's Global non-English TV shows list

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has become a global success ever since its release. Starring Ju Ji Hoon and Choo Young Woo in the leading roles, the plot of the show follows a genius medical expert and his unusual ways of treating trauma patients. The show has managed to top Netflix’s non-English Global list, becoming one of the most viewed series on the platform.

On February 5, 2025, Netflix released the TOP 10 lists of most-watched shows from January 27, 2025, to February 2, 2025. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call ranks first on the list with a total of 8,27,00,000 hours viewed, it garnered over 1.1 million views across 8 episodes. The show has remained in the top 10 list for two consecutive weeks now.

Additionally, it is currently ranked at the top spot in South Korea’s Netflix shows for the week, including 17 more countries, such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Bangladesh, Chile and more. The show also reached the TOP 10 in a total of 63 countries across America, Asia, and Europe.

Set in a prestigious university hospital, the story centers on Baek Kang Hyeok, an exceptional trauma surgeon with a wealth of experience in conflict zones. Upon joining a struggling emergency team, he tackles financial hardships and breathes new life into the department, turning it into a leading trauma unit.

Ju Ji Hoon steps into the role of Baek Kang Hyeok, while Choo Young Woo plays Yang Jae Won, a highly skilled fellow working alongside him. The ensemble cast also features Ha Young, Yoon Gyung Ho, Jeong Jae Kwang, and others.

Premiering globally on January 24, 2025, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is based on the hit web novel The Trauma Center: Golden Hour by author Hansanleega. Its webtoon adaptation has also garnered immense popularity, amassing an impressive 410 million views worldwide. The show is written by Choi Tae Kang and directed by Lee Do Yoon

The show consists of a total of 8 episodes and is available to stream on Netflix. Have you watched the show yet?