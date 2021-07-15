Ju Ji Hoon and Han So Hee reportedly cast as leads for upcoming thriller comedy film

Ju Ji Hoon and Han So Hee paired as leads for new Wave film. Read ahead to know more

Wave's original movie 'Gentleman' has confirmed the casting of Ju Ji-hoon and Han So-hee, and will start filming in August. 'Gentleman' is a light-hearted crime entertainment in which Ji Hyeon-soo (Ju Ji-hoon), the president of Heungshinso, gets caught up in a huge case while trying to get rid of a murder frame. In order to clear the frame within a week, he worked with prosecutor Kim Hwa-jin (played by Han So-hee) to directly find the victim.

Ju Ji Hoon of ‘Princess Hours’ and ‘Kingdom’ fame is also known for his extensive filmography which includes ‘Confession’, ‘Along with Gods’, ‘Dark Figure Crimes’, etc. He was last seen on screen as ‘Yoon Hee Jae’ the smart and sensitive lawyer from the hit Netflix series ‘Hyena’. Along with Gentleman, he is gearing up for the much awaited tvN drama ‘Mount Jiri’ as ‘Kang Hyun Jo’ who is a rookie national park ranger. He is a military academy graduate, an ex-lieutenant who experienced a horrific incident on Mount Jiri which led him to become a ranger.

Han So Hee of ‘World of the Married Couple’ and ‘Nevertheless’ fame debuted in 2014 with a minor role in ‘Reuniting Worlds’ and continued to work in dramas like ‘Abyss’, ‘100 Days My Prince’, ‘Money Flower, etc but she broke out as an actor in the successful JTBC drama ‘The World of the Married Couple’ as ‘Yeo Da Kyung’, the mistress. Her acting was impressive and it was acknowledged by her new fans. Currently, she is in the new JTBC drama ‘Nevertheless’ as ‘Yu Na Bi’, a sensitive girl with no intentions of dating after her previous dating experience. She is currently a hot topic for her on screen and off screen chemistry with Song Kang.

New director Kim Kyung-won, who received the critics' attention for 'The Artist:Reborn',is onboard and it is produced by TRICKSTER. 'Gentleman', is the first investment in the ‘Wave Movie Investment Fund’, which will be released as an exclusive movie for a monthly fee through Wave after it premieres in theaters in May next year.

