Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young confront mysterious events in Light Shop new teaser; SEE official poster inside

Light Shop is an upcoming South Korean series that will be released soon. Starring Ju Ji Hoon in the lead role alongside Park Bo Young, the story is not just unique but also introduces a fresh concept in the world of K-dramas. A new teaser of the show has been released and also the official poster ahead of its release.

On November 11, 2024, the production team of Light Shop has released another teaser, proving a glipse of the show’s plot. The main trailer features various character of the show and it begins with narration from Won Young played by Ju Ji Hood, “Various people come to this light shop.” The clip then provides a peek into the unique stories of individuals who visit the shop.

Moreover, the official poster of the show has also been released where 11 characters are gathered under a sea of glowing lights that creates a sense of mystery. The poster includes the tagline: ‘The brightest light at the boundary of life and death’ whicih suggest that the Light Shop illuminating a dark alley 24/7 stands as the threshold between life and death.

At the center is Won Young, the shop owner, alongside nurse Young Ji played by Park Bo Young, who encounters individuals crossing this boundary. The image also teases the hidden stories of unfamiliar visitors, each gazing at the light with a range of emotions, stirring viewers' curiosity.

Advertisement

The series tells the story of a diverse group of strangers, each grappling with the emotional weight of a devastating event from their past. Despite their efforts to continue living normal lives, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to a peculiar light shop tucked away at the end of a dark, eerie alley.

The shop, which seems almost otherworldly, is guarded by a reserved and enigmatic shopkeeper who watches over it with great care. As the characters delve deeper into the shop’s mysterious allure, they begin to suspect that it may hold the answers to the unresolved questions of their past, as well as the key to shaping their present and future.

The upcoming K-drama is based on the popular webtoon Shop of the Lamp written by Kang Full. Apart from Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young, the cast will also include Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Jung Eun, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Min Ha, Kim Seon Hwa, and more.