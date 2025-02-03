Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call surpasses Squid Game 2 on Netflix’s Global Top 3 list

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has taken the global stage by storm, rapidly climbing the ranks of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform. According to FlixPatrol, a global OTT ranking platform, the series secured the 3rd spot in Netflix’s Global TV Show Top 10 list as of February 3, proving its broad international appeal.

The show initially made waves on January 29 when it surpassed Squid Game season 2 to take the 2nd position. Although it slipped to 3rd on January 31, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has held strong in that spot, cementing its place among the top contenders in the global streaming battle. Its success isn’t confined to South Korea; the series has topped the charts in several countries, including Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Paraguay, Qatar, Singapore, Venezuela, and Taiwan.

In the race for the top spot, The Night Agent Season 2, a U.S. show, claimed first place with 743 points, while The Recruit Season 2, another U.S. series, ranked 2nd. On the other hand, Squid Game 2, which was once in the 4th position, fell to 5th place, marking an ongoing global success battle with The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

Furthermore, the drama revolves around Baek Kang Hyeok, a genius surgeon who has seen the horrors of war firsthand. Tasked with reviving a struggling trauma center, he faces the emotional and physical tolls of his high-stakes job. Based on the popular webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hour, the series has impressed audiences with its intense medical emergencies and plot twists.

Ju Ji Hoon portrays the lead role of Baek Kang Hyeok, and Choo Young Woo plays his first mentee, Fellow Yang Jae Won. Ju Ji Hoon has built a strong presence in the K-drama industry with notable roles in popular series like Blood Free, Light Shop, Lover Your Enemy, Kingdom Season 2, and more. On the other hand, Choo Young Woo has made a name for himself with his performances in dramas such as The Tale of Lady Ok, Oasis, Once Upon a Small Town, and several others.

The series has received praise for its interesting storyline, powerful performances, and unique look into the world of trauma medicine. Since its release on January 24, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has gained considerable international recognition, pushing its actors into the global spotlight.