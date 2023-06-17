Ju Ji Hoon to lead Netflix's Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour; Choo Young Woo, Ha Young and more join cast

All medical K-drama enthusiasts, brace yourself because a new medical K-drama is on its way. Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour, a Netflix original has announced the confirmed cast members of the show which includes Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Ha Young, and more. The K-drama is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name and will address issues in a trauma center that medical professionals fail to overcome.

The Cast of Severe Trauma Centre: Golden Hour

Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, and Ha Young have been confirmed to join the webtoon-adaptation Severe Trauma Centre: Golden Hour. Ju Ji Hoon will adopt the role of a genius surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk who is not ready to give up on patients when they can be saved from deaths caused by trauma injuries. Choo Young Woo will assist Ju Ji Hoon in the series as he will play the role of a fellow surgeon Yang Jae Won whom Baek Kang Hyuk chooses himself as his mentee. Actress Ha Young will be starring as Chun Jang Mi, a nurse with a strong sense of accountability on the same team as Baek Kang Hyuk and Yang Jae Won.

Other Cast members

Cast member Yoon Kyung Ho will portray the role of Professor Han Yoo Rim who holds a grudge against Baek Kang Hyuk, as he takes away his mentee Yang Jae Won. Jung Jae Kwang, who previously appeared in shows like Nevertheless and It's Okay To Not Be Okay, will play the role of Park Kyung Won, a struggling resident who handles all the surgeries simultaneously preparing for his medical examinations.

About Severe Trauma Centre: Golden Hour

The Netflix original Severe Trauma Centre: Golden Hour is adapted from a super-hit webtoon of the same name. The K-drama is about an unruly medical genius Baek Kang Hyuk, who steps into a trauma center to save the patients within the golden hour. The renowned hospital has lost its honor but the director of the Severe Trauma Center, Baek Kang Hyuk, is here to bring its glory back by not compromising with the lives of his patients.