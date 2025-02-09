Ju Ji Hoon's The Light Shop, Blood Free and more dominate South Korean OTT list after The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Ju Ji Hoon, the lead of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, is currently at the peak of his OTT success following the release of the medical drama on January 24 this year. Fans have taken an interest in his previous works after being impressed with his role as Baek Gang Hyeok in the medical drama. His dramas like Light Shop and Blood Free are trending on South Korean OTT again.

Ju Ji Hoon's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call debuted as the most-watched Netflix series in South Korea. Currently, his earlier acting projects are dominating the OTT scene. His action drama Gentleman (2022) is currently the most-watched series on South Korea's exclusive streaming platform, Wavve. In this drama, he plays a detective hired to find a lost dog. Two of his dramas released last year, Light Shop and Blood Free, are ranked high on Disney+ in South Korea.

Trending at No. 2, the mystery horror drama Light Shop includes the blurring of lines between the world of the living and the dead. Blood Free, which is the third-most watched series on the OTT site, explores the conflict between technology and humanity. It is about a biotechnology company that dominates the cultured meat market. An old drama of Ju Ji Hoon is also being re-watched by K-netizens.

His 2006 release, Princess Hours/Goong, is at No. 5 in Wavve. In the drama, the actor is seen as a charming crown prince who gets married to a commoner. Another of his dramas, Medical Top Team (2013), is also trending in the app, at No. 9. In Netflix, his 2023 thriller Ransomed is at No. 8 in the trending list. With amazing K-content releases on OTT these days, the ranking of old dramas is fascinating. It tells of the timelessness of Ju Ji Hoon's works.

Advertisement

His latest offering, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, is still holding strong at the top spot in the South Korean Netflix watch count, as per FlixPatrol's February 8 data. It is even the most-watched series among all OTT and TV series releases in the nation currently, beating Single's Inferno, Love Scout, and Squid Game season 2.