Julia Garner on meeting Anna Delvey for Inventing Anna role: She was extremely charming

Julia Garner met famed con-woman Anna Delvey in jail while preparing to portray her. “She’s actually really sweet,” Garner, 28, told Town and Country magazine in its February issue. “She was extremely charming. She’s very gentle. But then her voice gets less soft-spoken when she wants something.”

Shonda Rhimes' next Netflix series "Inventing Anna" stars the "Ozark" actress and native New Yorker. It is based on the true storey of Delvey, 30 (née Anna Sorokin), a faux-socialite scammer who became famous after a 2018 New York Magazine article detailing how the Russian-born grifter from a middle-class family came to New York in 2013 and pretended to be a German heiress with a USD 67 million trust fund. She charmed New York's rich elite and duped them out of USD 200,000 to help finance a fancy art club she was meant to create, as per New York Post.

She also conned a former Vanity Fair picture editor into spending USD 62,000 for a luxurious trip to Morocco. However, Garner, who married Mark Foster in 2019, claimed she prepared for the part by listening to rap music, especially Delvey's favourite, Eminem's "Lose Yourself," and that capturing Delvey's Russian-German hybrid dialect was "the hardest accent I'll ever do." She further said NYP, "My tongue on ‘Ozark’ is completely different from my tongue for Delvey. Anna’s tongue is kind of flat. It almost feels heavy and fat.”

Interestingly, Garner also revealed when she paid Delvey a visit at the Albion Correctional Facility outside of Buffalo, New York, she asked for a sample of the accent Garner would use to depict her. “She’s like, ‘Please, let me hear it,’” Garner told Town and Country. (She didn’t share what Delvey thought.)

