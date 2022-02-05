Jun Hyun Moo, members of Kep1er and JUST B test positive for COVID-19

TV personality Jun Hyun Moo, girl group Kep1er’s Yujin and Dayeon, and boy group JUST B’s Lim Jimin and JM have tested positive for COVID-19. On February 4, SM C&C shared a statement announcing that Jun Hyun Moo received a positive result on his PCR test. According to the agency, the previous day, Jun Hyun Moo took four rapid antigen detection tests, three of which came back negative, with the final test coming back positive. Following this, he undertook a PCR test. Reportedly, Jun Hyun Moo currently has no particular symptoms and is resting at home in good health.

Meanwhile, Kep1er’s Yujin and Dayeon have tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine. WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment released a statement on February 4, sharing the same. According to the statement, Kep1er’s Chaehyun and Youngeun who had previously tested positive, have been declared fully recovered as of February 3, however, members Yujin and Daeyeon have now tested positive. Additionally, as all the other members have tested negative, their quarantine has been lifted. Kep1er has currently paused its entire schedule.

Further, BLUEDOT Entertainment announced that boy group JUST B’s members Lim Jimin and JM have been diagnosed with the virus. According to the agency, all the members of the group undertook tests for COVID-19 using at-home kits, as a response to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. JUST B’s Lim Jimin and JM received positive results to these tests on February 4, following which they proceeded with PCR tests. On February 4, the two members received positive results. Meanwhile, the other four members, who tested negative with the at-home test have been isolating as of February 4, and are currently awaiting additional instructions from public healthcare authorities.

Wishing a speedy recovery to all the artists.

