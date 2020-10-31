Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon’s new mystery drama Mount Jiri RELEASES first looks of the actors

Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon’s new show which follows mysterious and unexplored regions of Korea’s Mount Jiri just released first looks of the actors. Read ahead for details.

tvN’s upcoming drama Mount Jiri has revealed its first sneak peek of its stars Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon in character! Soompi reports that Mount Jiri is a mystery drama that will tell the story of people who climb through the mysterious and unexplored regions of Korea’s Mount Jiri. Jun Ji Hyun will star in the drama as Seo Yi Kang, a top ranger at Mount Jiri National Park, while Joo Ji Hoon will star as her rookie partner Kang Hyun Jo.

The drama will be penned by Kim Eun Hee, the writer of many famous dramas including Signal, Ghost and Kingdom—in which both Joo Ji Hoon and Jun Ji Hyun appeared—and helmed by Lee Eung Bok, the director behind the hit dramas Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, Mr. Sunshine, and more.

On October 29, Mount Jiri held its first day of outdoor filming. Before the first shoot, director Lee Eung Bok remarked via Soompi, “I’m truly grateful to be working with such a great cast and crew. I will work even harder and do my utmost to figure out ways to make filming safe and more fun for everyone.”

The upcoming drama also released the very first glimpse of its leads: new stills that capture Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon in their respective roles as daring park rangers Seo Yi Kang and Kang Hyun Jo. The blurriness of Jun Ji Hyun’s photo hinted at the action-packed nature of the drama, while the palpable tension in Joo Ji Hoon’s photo ominously suggests that danger may lie ahead for the two partners. Mount Jiri is currently scheduled to air sometime in 2021. Are you excited to see Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon in this new drama, tell us in the comments below?

