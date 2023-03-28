Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won reportedly to lead Little Women writer-director duo’s spy drama North Star

According to reports, Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won have been cast as the leads in the upcoming drama ‘North Star’ by the writer and PD of ‘Little Women’, Jung Seo Kyung and Kim Hee Won. The drama is about spies who have lost their identity and are on a journey to rediscover themselves.

A Stellar Cast for a Promising Spy Drama

With Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won leading the cast, ‘North Star’ is set to be one of the most highly anticipated dramas of the year. Jun Ji Hyun, known for her role in ‘My Love from the Star’, is a seasoned actress who brings depth and emotion to her performances. Kang Dong Won, on the other hand, is a rising star known for his roles in ‘The Priests’ and ‘Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned’.

North Star: A Unique and Exciting Plot

‘North Star’ promises to be a unique and thrilling spy drama. The story follows spies who have lost their memories and identities and must navigate a dangerous world to rediscover who they are. With such a promising storyline, it is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Collaborating with Talented Creators

The drama is written by Jung Seo Kyung, who is known for her work on the critically acclaimed series ‘Little Women’. Kim Hee Won, the PD of ‘The Guest’, as well as ‘Little Women’ is also a talented creator who has shown her skills in directing thrilling and suspenseful dramas.

With such a talented team behind the production, ‘North Star’ is sure to be a drama worth watching. Filming is set to begin in the near future, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

About Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won

Jun Ji Hyun, also known as Gianna Jun, is a talented South Korean actress who is currently signed under Culture Depot. She began her acting career in the little-known movie ‘White Valentine’ in 1999, and rose to fame with her iconic role as ‘The Girl’ in the hit romantic comedy ‘My Sassy Girl,’ which is still one of the highest-grossing Korean comedies to date.

Jun Ji Hyun has also earned critical acclaim for her lead roles in popular dramas like ‘My Love From Another Star’ and ‘Legend of the Blue Sea.’ Her impressive filmography includes other noteworthy films such as ‘Il Mare,’ ‘Windstruck,’ ‘The Thieves,’ and ‘The Berlin File.’

On the other hand, Kang Dong Won is a renowned South Korean actor who made his acting debut in two dramas, and then ventured into movies with his first film, ‘Too Beautiful to Lie’. However, his big breakthrough came with the movie ‘Temptation of the Wolves’ in 2004, where he was honored with the Best New Actor Award at the 24th Critics Choice Awards. Since then, he has become one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea.

Recently, on March 24, 2022, it was revealed that he had signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in America for representation in the U.S. He has made his Hollywood debut in the disaster film ‘Tsunami LA’, directed by Scott Mann. The filming for the project concluded in 2021.

