Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won's upcoming action-romance Polaris confirms OTT release in 2025

Polaris starring Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won will be premiering in 2025 and will be streaming on an OTT platform. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes together for the exciting action romance. Additionally, the project is being directed by Kim Hee Won whose latest hit Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won became one of the most-watched K-dramas.

Polaris to release in 2025 and stream on OTT

On May 29, Disney+ announced that Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won starrer Polaris would be streaming on the OTT platform. Moreover, the drama has been confirmed to release in 2025. Polaris follows the story of Moon Joo who is a diplomat and San Ho who is a special agent. They team up to uncover the truth regarding a major incident.

More about Polaris

Polaris tells the story of spies who lost their identities and strive to find them again. The project is being directed by Kin Hee Won who is known for hits like Queen of Tears, Little Women, Vincenzo, The Crowned Clown and more. Jung Seo Kyung, who is known for Little Women, The Handmaiden and is the scriptwriter for the drama.

Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won and Oh Jung Se will be appearing in the main roles. Jun Ji Hyun is known for being a part of popular projects like My Sassy Girl and The Legend of the Blue Sea. Kang Dong Won has worked in hit films like Broker and Golden Slumber. Oh Jung Se has impressed with his roles in dreams like Revenant and It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

