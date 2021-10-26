Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Ji Hoon's 'Jirisan' reveals full golden OST lineup feat. BTS' Jin, SNSD's Taeyeon & Gaho

The official OST lineup for 'Jirisan'
The official OST lineup for 'Jirisan' (Pic credit - tvN drama)
The 'Golden' OST lineup for 'Jirisan' is here, and it is a star-studded one! Curated by Lee Eung Bok, best known for dramas 'Descendants Of The Sun', 'The King: Eternal Monarch' and 'Sweet Home' will feature - BTS' Jin, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, NELL's Kim Jong Wan, Gaho, Kim Feel, Paul Kim, Jukjae, INFINITE's Lee Seungyeol, O3ohn and Rothy. 

Previously, it was confirmed that BTS' Jin will be taking part in tvN’s 15th anniversary special release, drama ‘Jirisan’ by lending his melodious voice to an OST. The producer has revealed that the OST can be heard some time during the middle of the drama broadcast as the main theme song’s official date has not been announced. He has previously shown his mettle by releasing solo songs like ‘Awake’ and ‘Epiphany’ that were part of BTS’ albums. Jin has also put out solo songs ‘Tonight’ and ‘Abyss’ that forayed into soulful singing, while also highlighting his songwriting skills.

Jin made his K-drama OST debut with 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth', where he sang the duet 'Even If I Die, Its You' with his bandmate BTS' V, who made his acting debut with the drama. When asked on the fan community platform Weverse, Jin replied saying he was awaiting the OST as much as we do! 

‘Jirisan’ revolves around Seo Yi Gang (Jun Ji Hyun) who is the best ranger at Jiri Mountain National Park. She knows virtually everything about the area, including where to climb the mountain. Kang Hyun Jo (Ju Ji Hoon) is a rookie ranger at Jiri Mountain National Park. He graduated from the military academy and was once an army captain. He has a secret that he can't tell anyone about. These two people become partners and they work to save people around Jiri Mountain National Park. 

'Jirisan' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on tvN and iQiYi. 

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin to lend his voice to an OST for tvN’s ‘Jirisan’ starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon

When does Jirisan air?
Credits: tvN drama


