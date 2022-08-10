Jun Ji Hyun, Kim So Hyun, Yoon Ji On & Seo Ji Hye join the management label Yieum Hashtag

On August 10th, their new agency, Yieum Hashtag representative said, "We have completed the signing of exclusive contracts with actors Jun Ji Hyun, Seo Ji Hye, Kim So Hyun, and Yoon Ji On." Their companionship is said to be based on the trust and expectations that Kim Seon Jeong and the actors have built up over a long period of time.

In particular, the industry's attention is focused on what kind of work Jun Ji Hyun and the others will do with the public in their new nest, Yieum Hashtag. A representative of Yieum Hashtag said, "CEO Kim Seon Jung, who has been with her for a long time, and her actors have been together based on trust and faith. As a strong colleague and supporter of actors Jun Ji Hyun, Seo Ji Hye, Kim So Hyun, and Yoon Ji On, CEO Kim Seon Jeong will do her best so that they can communicate more widely with the public."

Jun Ji Hyun rose to fame for her role as ‘The Girl’ in the romantic comedy film ‘My Sassy Girl’ (2001), which became a tremendous sensation across Asia and sparked an international breakthrough for Korean cinema. Other notable films include ‘Il Mare’ (2000), ‘Windstruck’ (2004), ‘The Thieves’ (2012), ‘The Berlin File’ (2013) and ‘Assassination’ (2015). She also starred in television series ‘My Love from the Star’ (2013–2014), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016–2017) and ‘Jirisan’ (2021), as well as the Netflix series ‘Kingdom’ (2020–present).

Seo Ji Hye has since starred in numerous television dramas, notably ‘Shin Don’ (2005), ‘Over the Rainbow’ (2006), ‘I Love You’ (2008), ‘Chunja's Happy Events’ (2008), ‘49 Days’ (2011), ‘The Moon and Stars for You’ (2012) and ‘Punch’ (2014), ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ (2016), ‘Surgeons’ (2018), ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019), and ‘Dinner Mate’ (2020). Yoon Ji On is best known for his roles in television series such as ‘Be Melodramatic’ (2019), ‘Memorist’ (2020), ‘You Are My Spring’ (2021) and ‘Tomorrow’ (2022).

ALSO READ: WATCH: Yoo Ah In, Lee Kyu Hyung, Ong Seong Wu & more take on an exhilarating mission in ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.