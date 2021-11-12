Jun Ji Hyun & Kim Soo Hyun's My Love From The Star' CONFIRMED to get a Japanese remake; Reveals premiere date

Popular K-drama 'My Love From The Star' starring Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun is all set to get an official Japanese remake! Sota Fukushi will take on Kim Soo Hyun's role as Do Min Joon, while Jun Ji Hyun's character Cheon Song Yi will be played by Mizuki Yamamoto. The upcoming adaptation is all set to release in January 2022 through Amazon Prime.

'My Love From The Star' is a fantasy romance K-drama written by revered screenwriter Park Ji Eun. Noted as one of the prominent K-dramas that is instrumental in the rise of the Hallyu wave in the world, it tells the story of an extraterrestrial alien, Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun) who landed on Earth in 1609 during the Joseon Dynasty and 400 years later falls in love with a top female actor, Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun). It garnered widespread popularity during its broadcast and sparked many fashion and makeup trends amongst the general public.

Both Japanese stars have a slew of notable dramas under their belts. For model turned actress Mizuki Yamamoto, her claim to fame is the novel-based high school drama "The Kirishima Thing" and appeared in various magazine covers. As for the 28-year-old Sota Fukushi, his career skyrocketed after portraying Gentaro Kisaragi in the Kamen Rider franchise.

Also, 'My Love From The Star' received several accolades, including a Grand Prize or Daesang for Jun Ji Hyun and the Most Popular Actor for Kim Soo Hyun. Another popular K-drama 'Itaewon Class' starring Park Seo Joon is also getting a Japanese remake titled 'Roppongi Class'. It is reported that Japanese actor Takeuchi Ryoma is in talks to play Park Sae Ro Yi's character in the Japanese adaptation. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

