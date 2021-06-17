Jun Ji Hyun is ready to wage a war in the new poster of Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Jun Ji Hyun is ready for battle in the new poster of 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North'. Read on to find out.

Come July and we will be flooded with a roster of the best Korean dramas across the spectrum. One of the dramas, we are most excited about is Kingdom: Ashin of the North. Kingdom: Ashin of the North is said to be a prequel, origin story establishing the events that occur in the first two seasons. Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be about Ashin, the mysterious figure Lee Chang’s (Joo Ji Hoon‘s) party encountered while heading north on their search for the secret behind the resurrection plant.

Previously, the makers of the drama unveiled a series of stunning posters featuring a young Ashin, played by child actor Kim Si Ah, a glimpse of the adult Ashin looking gory as she stands on the ground surrounded by purple flowers, beautiful purple flower growing on the resurrection plant, the frightening close-up of an injured tiger's eye and finally a glimpse of the doom, despair and disaster that awaits as lifeless bodies are piled onto one another. Now, we have finally witnessed a poster featuring Jun Ji Hyun in a tough, warrior avatar as she gets ready to fight a fierce battle.

You can check out the poster below:

Screenwriter Kim Eun Hee dished exclusive details about the special episode. The bonus episode is dedicated to explaining the origin of the saga and will help audiences understand and connect with the drama better. Ashin is the heir of the Northern Yeojin tribe village who lives near the Yalu River. She is also the one person who is closest to the secret of the saengsacho (resurrection plant). Kim Eun Hee reveals that Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be a stepping stone to go beyond Kingdom 3. This prequel of hit series 'Kingdom' will be released simultaneously in 190 countries on July 23.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: FIRST LOOK: Jun Ji Hyun starrer Kingdom: Ashin Of The North reveal stunning shots ahead of the special episode

Are you excited to watch Kingdom: Ashin of the North? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Netflix Korea

Share your comment ×