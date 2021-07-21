Jun Ji Hyun talks about her love for ‘Kingdom’ and her role in the upcoming special episode

Preceding the release of the special episode ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ on July 23, an extension of the two season Netflix original series ‘Kingdom’, an online press conference was held to update the viewers about the much anticipated release. Jun Ji Hyun took this opportunity to express her genuine love and interest for the series and how she was willing to appear as a zombie even before the role was offered.

She also mentioned how her fitness routine helped her to prepare for the role as she had ease in learning archery and practiced with bow and arrows and ensured that the upcoming episode will answer all the questions about her short appearance at the end of the second season.

Jun Ji Hyun is widely known for her top-notch acting skills and irresistible charms, especially when it comes to the rom-com genre. However, writer Kim Eun Hee rightly mentioned that Jun Ji Hyun is an actress with a wide spectrum and thus was suitable to play the role of a strong and dangerous warrior. Fans too, are overwhelmed to witness her in the role of Ashin, a dark character, shaped by her past traumatic experiences.