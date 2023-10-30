Jun Ji Hyun turns 42: The Legend Of The Blue Sea to My Love From The Star; here are her top 3 K-dramas

Jun Ji Hyun, also known as Gianna Jun and born on October 30, 1981, is a beloved South Korean actress and model. She has numerous awards to her name, including two Grand Bell Awards for Best Actress and a Daesang (Grand Prize) for Television at the Baeksang Art Awards.

Ji Hyun is most famous for her iconic role as The Girl in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl, which is one of the highest-grossing Korean comedies films of all time. She has also achieved great success as the lead actress in the hit K-drama My Love From Another Star and The Legend of the Blue Sea.

Jun Ji Hyun is often referred to as one of "The Troika," along with two more popular leading ladies of K-drama industry, Kim Tae Hee and Song Hye Kyo. They are collectively known by the acronym "Tae-Hye-Ji." Her outstanding performances in both film and television industries have firmly established her as a top Hallyu star. On the occasion of actress’ 42nd birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best K-dramas.

My Love From The Star

In this series, an alien named Do Min Joon, who appears to have a human form, has been stranded on Earth for decades. Over the years, he's developed a negative perspective on humans, so he changes his identity every 10 years to conceal his true nature. Just before he's due to go back, he encounters Cheon Song Yi, a popular actress in Korea. As a spoiled star and his neighbor, Song Yi pulls Min Joon into the increasingly bizarre and funny events that make up her unique life.

The Legend Of The Blue Sea

The show revolves around the bittersweet love story of Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun), a mermaid, and Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho), a con artist. In this fantasy drama, the reincarnated versions of a Joseon-era town official and a mermaid rediscover each other in modern-day Seoul. The story begins with Kim Dam Ryeong, the son of a nobleman, who encounters the mysterious mermaid Seo Hwa after she saves him from drowning.

Centuries later, their paths cross once more, with the man now known as Heo Joon Jae, a conman who takes an interest in Shim Cheong, Seo Hwa's doppelgänger, and the million-dollar bracelet on her wrist. In this series, Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun’s on-screen chemistry is truly remarkable and stands out.

Jirisan

In this thriller K-drama, Jun Ji Hyun takes on the role of Seo Yi Kang, a skilled ranger known for saving numerous lives on Mount Jiri. The series follows the rangers and other park staff of Jirisan National Park as they venture into the mysterious and uncharted territories of Mount Jiri, set against the backdrop of the mountain's breathtaking scenery. As unsettling rumors begin to circulate about the hiking grounds, Seo Yi Kang joins forces with rookie ranger Kang Hyun Jo, a former military lieutenant, to patrol the area. Despite his inexperience, Hyun Jo takes on this challenging assignment after enduring a traumatic incident on the mountain.

