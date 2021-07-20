  1. Home
Jun Ji Hyun as a zombie? The 'Kingdom: Ashin Of The North' star makes startling confession ahead of premiere

Jun Ji Hyun had some interesting confessions to make at the 'Kingdom: Ashin Of The North' press conference. Read below to find out.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 01:56 pm
The official poster of Kingdom: Ashin Of The North The official poster of Kingdom: Ashin Of The North (Pic credit - Netflix Korea)
We are three days away from seeing Jun Ji Hyun absolutely slay on screen as the fierce fighter Ashin, in Netflix's zombie thriller 'Kingdom's sidequel 'Kingdom: Ashin Of The North'. 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' will be about Ashin, the mysterious figure Lee Chang’s (Joo Ji Hoon‘s) party encountered while heading north on their search for the secret behind the resurrection plant.

However, Jun Ji Hyun made some startling revelations in the recent online press conference for the sidequel. Jun Ji Hyun revealed that she was a huge fan of 'Kingdom' and was honoured that she was offered Ashin's role. Jun Ji Hyun confessed that she was almost desperate to work with acclaimed screenwriter Kim Eun Hee, that she was even willing to turn into a zombie for the part! Yes, you read it right. Jun Ji Hyun said and we quote her, " told her I was willing to even appear as a zombie in 'Kingdom". Well, knowing Jun Ji Hyun, she would make a gorgeous and fierce zombie and there's no denying that!

You can see the official tweet below:

Ashin is the heir of the Northern Yeojin tribe village who lives near the Yalu River. She is also the one person who is closest to the secret of the saengsacho (resurrection plant). Kim Eun Hee reveals that Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be a stepping stone to go beyond Kingdom 3. The sidequel of the hit series 'Kingdom' will be released simultaneously in 190 countries on July 23.

ALSO READ: Jun Ji Hyun is ready to wage a war in the new poster of Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Are you excited to watch Jun Ji Hyun in Kingdom: Ashin Of The North? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When does Kingdom: Ashin Of the North air?
Kingdom: Ashin of the North is releasing on July 23 on Netflix.

Credits :Netflix Korea

