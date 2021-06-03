Jun Ji Hyun's agency Culture Deport issues an official statement clarifying her divorce rumours

Jun Ji Hyun’s agency released a statement denying rumours of the actress’s divorce and separation from her husband. Read on to find out.

Rumours, speculation and conjecture are all part of a celebrity's life, but sometimes they take on a vicious and vile avatar and wreak havoc in a celebrity's life. Recently rumours were rife that Hallyu superstar Jun Ji Hyun and her non-celebrity husband Choi Joon Hyuk, are on the verge of filing a divorce. According to the Garo Sero Institute's YouTube channel, Jun Ji Hyun's husband is seeking a divorce because he's having an extramarital affair and wants to separate from his wife.

The couple has been living separately since December 2020 and Jun Ji Hyun is refusing to sign the divorce papers as it could harm her commercial deals, especially with companies adding huge penalty fees if their brand ambassadors cause negative press to the brand they are endorsing. Now Jun Ji Hyun's agency Culture Deport has issued an official statement clarifying divorce rumours. The agency vehemently denied the divorce rumours and stated that the information broadcasted on the Garo Sero Institute's YouTube channel is false and baseless.

The agency also clarified that they are tracking down malicious rumours spread online and plan to investigate the exact truth behind the distorted, false facts. They also stated that they will be taking strong legal action against the spread of false information through erroneous articles and comments.

