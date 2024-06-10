Jun Quiz: How well do you know the SEVENTEEN member?

Jun is a member of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN which consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. Jun is the rapper and dancer of the group.

More about SEVENTEEN's Jun

Jun is a Chinese member of SEVENTEEN and is known for his powerful performance and swift dance movements. He made his debut as a soloist in 2018 with a special single album Can You Sit By My Side. His latest release was the track Psycho which was released in July 2023. He is also a budding actor and has worked in a few Chinese dramas.

He made his acting debut as a child actor in 2002 with the Chinese drama Give Me Folly. Jun won the award for the Rising Star of the Year Award at the 28th Busan International Film Festival 2023's Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: BTS Week: RM's role as iconic leader, who steers team globally as spokesperson, group's brain and more