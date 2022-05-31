June 2022 K-Drama Watchlist ft. Yumi’s Cells 2, Eve, Jinxed at First, Money Heist: Korea & more

May 2022 brought us a rollercoaster of emotions through K-Dramas, what with shows like ‘The Sound of Magic’, ‘Woori the Virgin’, and more. While some of these dramas are continuing into June, the upcoming month has a lot more in store for K-Drama lovers! Check out our watchlist for June 2022, below:

1. Eve (June 1)

‘Eve’ is a revenge drama that takes us inside a 2 trillion won divorce lawsuit, promising adventure and vengeance galore.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Seo Ye Ji, Lee Sang Yeob, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun

Where to Watch: tvN, TVING

2. Why Her? (June 3)

A cunning and cold-hearted lawyer has a fateful encounter with an empathetic law student with a painful past.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop, Heo Joon Ho, Bae In Hyuk

Where to Watch: SBS, Viki

3. Doctor Lawyer (June 3)

A genius surgeon becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything from a fabricated surgery.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Im Soo Hyang, So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok, Lee Kyung Young

Where to Watch: MBC

4. Cleaning Up (June 4)

Service cleaners for a securities company rebel and take advantage of an opportunity for insider trading.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Jeon So Min, Yeom Jung Ah & Kim Jae Hwa

Where to Watch: JTBC

5. To My Star - Season 2 (June 5)

The hit BL web drama returns with its second season, focusing on the two main characters’ serious relationship as they overcome hardships together.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Son Woo Hyun, Kim Kang Min

Where to Watch: Viki

6. Link (June 6)

A young chef opens a restaurant at the place where his twin sister went missing about 20 years ago. One day, he suddenly starts magically sharing the emotions of a young woman.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Yeo Jin Goo, Moon Ga Young

Where to Watch: tvN, TVING

7. Insider (June 8)

A judicial apprentice becomes a prisoner after getting involved in an unexpected case after conducting an insider investigation.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Kang Ha Neul, Lee Yoo Young, Kim Sang Ho, Han Bo Reum

Where to Watch: JTBC

8. Yumi's Cells - Season 2 (June 10)

Season 2 of the hit series explores Yumi’s relationship with her new love interest, portrayed by GOT7’s Jinyoung.

Episodes: 14

Starring: Kim Go Eun, Park Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi

Where to Watch: tvN, TVING

9. Jinxed At First (June 15)

An unlucky man with a jinx meets the goddess of fortune, who is determined to turn his life around.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Na In Woo, Seohyun, Jeon Kwang Ryul, Ki Do Hoon

Where to Watch: KBS2, iQIYI

10. Alchemy of Souls (June 18)

A man from a noble family meets an elite warrior trapped in a physically weak body, who secretly begins to teach him how to fight.

Episodes: 20

Starring: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho

Where to Watch: Netflix

11. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (June 24)

A remake of the original Spanish hit drama, following the storyline and characters of the original, and based on the Korean peninsula.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Yoo Ji Tae, Kim Yoon Jin, Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo

Where to Watch: Netflix

12. Anna (June 24) A woman loses her true identity and ends up living someone else’s life after telling a minor lie. Episodes: 8 Starring: Suzy, Kim Jun Han, Jung Eun Chae, Park Ye Young Where to Watch: Coupang Play 13. Café Minamdang (June 27)

A former profiler turned shaman, his colleagues, and a suspicious café named Minamdang, this series is based on a popular web novel titled ‘Minamdang: Case Note’.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Mi Na

Where to Watch: Netflix

14. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (June 29)

Graduating top of her class from Seoul National University, lawyer Woo Young Woo finds herself struggling with everyday interactions due to her Aspergers Syndrome.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo

Where to Watch: KBS2, Netflix