June 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: BTS, TWICE’s Nayeon, Seo In Guk, WONHO & more

We are halfway through 2022 and to celebrate that, we have some amazing comebacks and debuts to look forward to like BTS with the ‘Proof’ anthology album and TWICE’s talented member Nayeon is finally making her solo debut and seeing her star-studded track list, we are excited to see her as a soloist! Other artists like Seo In Guk, PIXY, OMEGA X and more will also release music in June so let’s take a look :-

June 1

ADORA

Title Track: ‘Trouble? TRAVEL!’

3rd Pre-release Digital Single

DIAWINGS

Title Track: ‘Flow’

June 2

JO YURI

Title Track: ‘Love Shhh!’

Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘Op.22 Y-Waltz: in Major’

Dvwn

Title Track: ‘Lost’

Album: New Single ‘lost’

Baek Z Young

Track: ‘I Become A Fool In Front of Love’

June 5

Kim Jaehwan

Title Track: ‘Snail’

June 6

SON DONG WOON (Highlight)

Title Track: Our Feelings

Album: The 2nd MINI ALBUM [Happy Birthday]

June 8

SECRET NUMBER

Title Track: ‘DOOMCHITA’

Album: 4th Single [DOOMCHITA]

TRENDZ

Title Track: Who

Album: 2nd MINI ALBUM BLUE SET (Chapter2. CHOICE)

June 9

woo!ah!

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘JOY’

Kang Hye Won

Title Track: ‘Like a Diamond’ (With. Stella Jang)

June 10

BTS

Title Track: ‘Yet To Come’

Album: ‘Proof’

June 13

WONHO

Album: 3rd MINI ALBUM ‘FACADE’

bugAboo

Album: 2nd Single Album ‘POP’

June 14

Seo In Guk

Album: SINGLE ALBUM ‘LOVE&LOVE’

Paul Kim

Album: ‘What’s Your Star’

June 15

DRIPPIN

Album: 2ND SINGLE ALBUM ‘Villain : ZERO’

OMEGA X

Album: 1st Full Album ‘Story Written in Music’

PIXY

Title Track: ‘Villain’

Album: 3rd Mini Album ‘REBORN’

BDC

Album: 1st Single Album ‘Blue Sky’

June 20

Lapillus (Debut)

Girls’ Word (Debut)

June 23

CRAXY

Title Track: ‘REQUIEM’

June 24

Nayeon (TWICE) (Solo Debut)

Title Track: ‘POP!’

Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘IM NAYEON’

June 29

Bugvel

Track: Heart Breaker

TBA

LOONA

fromis_9

Kep1er

