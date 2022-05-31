June 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: BTS, TWICE’s Nayeon, Seo In Guk, WONHO & more
Looks like June has some exciting comebacks and debuts lined up! Read ahead to know more.
We are halfway through 2022 and to celebrate that, we have some amazing comebacks and debuts to look forward to like BTS with the ‘Proof’ anthology album and TWICE’s talented member Nayeon is finally making her solo debut and seeing her star-studded track list, we are excited to see her as a soloist! Other artists like Seo In Guk, PIXY, OMEGA X and more will also release music in June so let’s take a look :-
June 1
ADORA
Title Track: ‘Trouble? TRAVEL!’
3rd Pre-release Digital Single
DIAWINGS
Title Track: ‘Flow’
June 2
JO YURI
Title Track: ‘Love Shhh!’
Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘Op.22 Y-Waltz: in Major’
Dvwn
Title Track: ‘Lost’
Album: New Single ‘lost’
Baek Z Young
Track: ‘I Become A Fool In Front of Love’
June 5
Kim Jaehwan
Title Track: ‘Snail’
June 6
SON DONG WOON (Highlight)
Title Track: Our Feelings
Album: The 2nd MINI ALBUM [Happy Birthday]
June 8
SECRET NUMBER
Title Track: ‘DOOMCHITA’
Album: 4th Single [DOOMCHITA]
TRENDZ
Title Track: Who
Album: 2nd MINI ALBUM BLUE SET (Chapter2. CHOICE)
June 9
woo!ah!
Album: 1st Mini Album ‘JOY’
Kang Hye Won
Title Track: ‘Like a Diamond’ (With. Stella Jang)
June 10
BTS
Title Track: ‘Yet To Come’
Album: ‘Proof’
June 13
WONHO
Album: 3rd MINI ALBUM ‘FACADE’
bugAboo
Album: 2nd Single Album ‘POP’
June 14
Seo In Guk
Album: SINGLE ALBUM ‘LOVE&LOVE’
Paul Kim
Album: ‘What’s Your Star’
June 15
DRIPPIN
Album: 2ND SINGLE ALBUM ‘Villain : ZERO’
OMEGA X
Album: 1st Full Album ‘Story Written in Music’
PIXY
Title Track: ‘Villain’
Album: 3rd Mini Album ‘REBORN’
BDC
Album: 1st Single Album ‘Blue Sky’
June 20
Lapillus (Debut)
Girls’ Word (Debut)
June 23
CRAXY
Title Track: ‘REQUIEM’
June 24
Nayeon (TWICE) (Solo Debut)
Title Track: ‘POP!’
Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘IM NAYEON’
June 29
Bugvel
Track: Heart Breaker
TBA
LOONA
fromis_9
Kep1er
