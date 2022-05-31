June 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: BTS, TWICE’s Nayeon, Seo In Guk, WONHO & more

Looks like June has some exciting comebacks and debuts lined up! Read ahead to know more.

by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on May 31, 2022 04:52 PM IST  |  7.8K
BTS Concept Photo
BTS Concept Photo; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
We are halfway through 2022 and to celebrate that, we have some amazing comebacks and debuts to look forward to like BTS with the ‘Proof’ anthology album and TWICE’s talented member Nayeon is finally making her solo debut and seeing her star-studded track list, we are excited to see her as a soloist! Other artists like Seo In Guk, PIXY, OMEGA X and more will also release music in June so let’s take a look :- 

June 1 

ADORA 

Title Track: ‘Trouble? TRAVEL!’ 

3rd Pre-release Digital Single 

DIAWINGS 

Title Track: ‘Flow’

June 2 

JO YURI 

Title Track: ‘Love Shhh!’

Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘Op.22 Y-Waltz: in Major’

Dvwn 

Title Track: ‘Lost’

Album: New Single ‘lost’

Baek Z Young 

Track: ‘I Become A Fool In Front of Love’ 

June 5 

Kim Jaehwan 

Title Track: ‘Snail’  

June 6 

SON DONG WOON (Highlight)

Title Track: Our Feelings

Album: The 2nd MINI ALBUM [Happy Birthday]

June 8 

SECRET NUMBER 

Title Track: ‘DOOMCHITA’

Album: 4th Single [DOOMCHITA]

TRENDZ 

Title Track: Who 

Album: 2nd MINI ALBUM BLUE SET (Chapter2. CHOICE)

June 9

woo!ah! 

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘JOY’ 

Kang Hye Won 

Title Track: ‘Like a Diamond’ (With. Stella Jang)

June 10 

BTS 

Title Track: ‘Yet To Come’ 

Album: ‘Proof’ 

June 13 

WONHO 

Album: 3rd MINI ALBUM ‘FACADE’

bugAboo 

Album: 2nd Single Album ‘POP’ 

June 14 

Seo In Guk 

Album: SINGLE ALBUM ‘LOVE&LOVE’ 

Paul Kim 

Album: ‘What’s Your Star’ 

June 15 

DRIPPIN 

Album: 2ND SINGLE ALBUM ‘Villain : ZERO’

OMEGA X 

Album: 1st Full Album ‘Story Written in Music’ 

PIXY 

Title Track: ‘Villain’

Album: 3rd Mini Album ‘REBORN’ 

BDC 

Album: 1st Single Album ‘Blue Sky’ 

June 20 

Lapillus (Debut) 

Girls’ Word (Debut) 

June 23 

CRAXY 

Title Track: ‘REQUIEM’ 

June 24 

Nayeon (TWICE) (Solo Debut) 

Title Track: ‘POP!’

Album: The 1st Mini Album ‘IM NAYEON’

June 29 

Bugvel 

Track: Heart Breaker 

TBA 

LOONA 

fromis_9  

Kep1er

Which comeback/debut are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below. 

