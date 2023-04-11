Jung Chae Yull's agency confirms news of passing; Informs of private funeral, asks to refrain from speculation

Jung Chae Yull was a South Korean actress who started her career in the entertainment industry via modeling before later venturing into acting. She then made her official acting debut with the 2018 South Korean movie ‘Deep’. Earlier today, Jung Chae Yull’s managing agency released an official notice confirming the actress’ demise. The said notice painfully delivered the news before finally announcing that the actress would be laid to rest in a private funeral. The agency went on to request people refrain from spreading lies and writing speculative content surrounding Jung Chae Yull’s untimely demise.

Model turned actor Jung Chae Yull passes away, agency confirms

Jung Chae Yull’s managing agency Management S recently released an official statement wherein it confirmed the news of her untimely demise. In the said statement, the company sorrowfully revealed that Jung Chae Yull passed away on April 11, 2023. And that her funeral will be held privately in accordance with the wishes of her bereaved family who are experiencing immeasurable grief. The note further added that Jung Chae Yull was known for her dedication to acting and that it hoped that she may now rest in peace. The agency also urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors or engaging in speculative writing at a sensitive time like this.

Who was Jung Chae Yull?

Jung Chae Yull was a rising star in the entertainment industry. She first caught the public's attention in 2016 when she appeared on the fashion model survival program 'Devil's Runway'. She then went on to make her acting debut in the 2018 film 'Deep' where she showcased her acting skills and gained critical acclaim for her performance.

Jung Chae Yull was currently in the middle of filming for the web novel-based drama 'Wedding Impossible' when she passed away on April 11, 2023. The production crew and cast of 'Wedding Impossible' were reportedly shocked and devastated by the news of her sudden passing. The production team subsequently shared their condolences and announced that the future filming schedule for ‘Wedding Impossible’ is under discussion for the foreseeable future.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi’s mother-in-law Kyeon Mi Ri to reportedly donate all gift money from his marriage with Lee Da In