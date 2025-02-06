Jung Chaeyeon joins Lee Jin Wook in negotiations for legal thriller Esquire; plans to premiere in 2025

Actress Jung Chaeyeon might be returning to the small screen in a major way with a potential starring role in the upcoming legal drama Esquire. On February 5, news broke that the actress has received an offer to take the lead in the highly anticipated series, sparking excitement among her fans and industry professionals.

In response to the reports, her agency, BH Entertainment, confirmed that Jung Chaeyeon is currently reviewing the offer, though no official confirmation has been made yet. They stated, “Jung Chaeyeon received an offer to star [in the drama] and is reviewing it positively”, as quoted by Soompi. The possibility of seeing her headline a new project has already generated considerable buzz.

Esquire is set to be a legal drama inspired by real-life legal cases, exploring the challenges and complexities faced by lawyers as they handle difficult cases and ethical dilemmas. The series will be directed by Kim Jae Hong, known for his work on Flex x Cop, suggesting a high-energy style. The combination of an interesting storyline and experienced direction is already positioning Esquire as a must-watch for drama enthusiasts.

Adding to the excitement is the potential casting of Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chaeyeon’s agency mate, who is reportedly in talks to play the male lead. This pairing would undoubtedly create a powerful on-screen chemistry, further raising excitement for the drama’s release.

Jung Chaeyeon has certainly proven her acting chops since making her debut in the 2019 Netflix series My First First Love. Her subsequent roles in popular dramas such as The King’s Affection and The Golden Spoon helped solidify her status as a rising star in the K-drama industry. More recently, her portrayal of the charming and relatable Yoon Ju Won in the family drama Family By Choice earned her widespread praise, showcasing her ability to bring warmth and depth to her characters.

With Esquire scheduled to air on JTBC in the latter half of 2025, viewers are eagerly awaiting her potential return to the screen. If confirmed, this role would mark another major step in Jung Chaeyeon’s growing career, one that has already earned her a place among the most promising young talents in Korean drama. Fans and drama lovers alike will be watching closely to see if she officially signs on for what promises to be an exciting and challenging new project.

