Jung Da Bin joins Nam Ji Hyun and Choi Hyun Wook in the upcoming fantasy drama Hi Cookie?

According to a South Korean media outlet on December 1st, Jung Da Bin will join the new drama 'Hi Cookie'. She plans to work with Nam Ji Hyun and Choi Hyun Wook , who were previously informed of her appearance. In this work, Jung Da Bin takes on the role of Nam Ji Hyun's younger sister who is in crisis.

Jung Da Bin has been establishing herself as an adult actress through various works since making her face public with an ice cream commercial at the age of 3. He continues to be active in the dramas 'Extracurricular', 'Live On', and 'Glitch', and it is noteworthy what new face he will show in this work.

Previously, the agency's management forest said, "Nam Ji Hyun received an offer for a new drama 'Hi Cookie' and is reviewing it positively." Nam Ji Hyun was offered the role of Choi Sooyoung, a factory worker who lives to die and is the head of the family. Hi Cookie tells the story of an elite high school being swallowed up by homemade cookies that make dreams come true with just one bite.

Earlier, Nam Ji Hyun showed stable acting skills in 'Shopping King Louie' (2016), 'Suspicious Partner' (2017), and 'Hundred Days My Prince' (2018). Nam Ji Hyun played the role of Oh In Kyung, the second of her three sisters, in tvN's 'Little Women', which ended on the 9th of last month. Meanwhile, 'Hi Cookie' is currently in the middle of the production schedule, and the organization is undecided.

